Meteorology Department warns of strong wind, high sea: Qatar

Weather inshore on Monday will be hot to very hot with slight dust to blowing dust at places daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind at places at times.Offshore, there will be slight dusty at times, warning of strong wind and high sea.Wind inshore will be Northwesterly 10 - 20 knot gusting to 28 knot at places daytime.Offshore, it will be Northwesterly 08 - 18 knot Gusting 23 knot at places at times.Visibility will be 04 to 08/03 kilometer or less at places at times.Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 feet Rises to 4 feet at times.Offshore, it will be 2 - 5 feet rises to 7 feet at places at times.