Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Meteorology Department w...
WEATHER

Meteorology Department warns of strong wind, high sea: Qatar

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Visibility will be 04 to 08/03 kilometer or less at places at times

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 3, 2023
QATARWEATHER
PHOTO
Weather inshore on Monday will be hot to very hot with slight dust to blowing dust at places daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind at places at times.
Offshore, there will be slight dusty at times, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be Northwesterly 10 - 20 knot gusting to 28 knot at places daytime.
Offshore, it will be Northwesterly 08 - 18 knot Gusting 23 knot at places at times.
Visibility will be 04 to 08/03 kilometer or less at places at times.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 feet Rises to 4 feet at times.
Offshore, it will be 2 - 5 feet rises to 7 feet at places at times.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

INVESTMENT

UAE to set up investment ministry, Prime minister says on Twitter

UAE to set up investment ministry, Prime minister says on Twitter
UAE to set up investment ministry, Prime minister says on Twitter
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sharakah and Muscat Finance ink deal to drive SME growth

Sharakah and Muscat Finance ink deal to drive SME growth
Sharakah and Muscat Finance ink deal to drive SME growth
EDUCATION

Abu Dhabi University earns top 580 spot in QS World University Rankings

Abu Dhabi University earns top 580 spot in QS World University Rankings
Abu Dhabi University earns top 580 spot in QS World University Rankings
SECURITY

Pope Francis commends UAE's role in spreading peace and tolerance

Pope Francis commends UAE's role in spreading peace and tolerance
Pope Francis commends UAE's role in spreading peace and tolerance
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Dubai leads Gulf markets higher; Abu Dhabi falls as oil slips

Mideast Stocks: Dubai leads Gulf markets higher; Abu Dhabi falls as oil slips
Mideast Stocks: Dubai leads Gulf markets higher; Abu Dhabi falls as oil slips
CURRENCIES

Indian rupee jumps against UAE dirham in early trade

Indian rupee jumps against UAE dirham in early trade
Indian rupee jumps against UAE dirham in early trade
GOLD

Gold prices remain steady in Dubai on first trading day of the week

Gold prices remain steady in Dubai on first trading day of the week
Gold prices remain steady in Dubai on first trading day of the week
LOGISTICS

AD Ports Group makes landmark Noatum acquisition for $720mln

AD Ports Group makes landmark Noatum acquisition for $720mln
AD Ports Group makes landmark Noatum acquisition for $720mln
MOST READ
1.

Saudi’s Project Regional Headquarters is gaining pace; firms seeking more than just offices - experts

2.

Branded residences in Dubai have smashed records, but who’s buying?

3.

UAE set to add 571MW biomass capacity in waste-to-energy push, says BMI

4.

Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

5.

Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group to invest $423mln in India's Telangana state - Yusuff Ali

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: Relatively hot, slightly cloudy weather expected today

2

Qatar: Chances of rain from today

3

Qatar: Relatively hot, dusty weather expected today

4

Qatar: Scattered clouds, slight dust at some areas inshore expected today

5

Scattered clouds, slight dust at some areas in Qatar

LATEST VIDEO

ECONOMY

VIDEO: Failure to implement reforms could plunge Egypt back into financial turmoil: IIF

VIDEO: Failure to implement reforms could plunge Egypt back into financial turmoil: IIF
VIDEO: Failure to implement reforms could plunge Egypt back into financial turmoil: IIF

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ENERGY

UK consumers could see energy bills spike again this winter

UK consumers could see energy bills spike again this winter
UK consumers could see energy bills spike again this winter
RETAIL

JD Sports to launch 50 stores in MENA through franchise with Dubai-based GMG

INVESTMENT

Investcorp to buy majority stake in SEC Newgate for $100mln

EQUITIES

Qatar's Estithmar Holding to seek shareholder approval on capital increase

LATEST NEWS
1

EV maker Rivian delivers 12,640 vehicles in second quarter

2

Elections in Russian-controlled Ukraine could be cancelled, official says

3

Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for children and adults

4

Reliance Jio to launch $12 internet phones in India

5

Gold slips as stronger dollar, rate hike expectations dent appeal

THE BRI REPORT

CONSTRUCTION

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n