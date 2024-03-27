Meteorology department warns of strong wind, high sea in Qatar

Weather inshore on Wednesday will be moderate temperature daytime with some clouds and dust, becomes relatively cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.Offshore, there will be some clouds, warning of strong wind and high sea.Wind inshore will be northwesterly 06 - 16 KT, gusting to 25 KT at places at times.Offshore, it will be northwesterly 15 - 25 KT, gusting to 30 KT at times.Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km.Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 ft, rises to 10 ft at times.