Meteorology Department warns of poor horizontal visibility at places at first in Qatar

Weather inshore until 6pm on Wednesday will be misty to foggy at first becomes moderate temperature daytime with some clouds and relatively cold to cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at first.Offshore, it will be hazy at first and some clouds, the report added.Wind inshore will be southeasterly to southwesterly 05 to 15 knot gusting to 19 knot at places at times.Offshore, it will be mainly southwesterly to southeasterly 08 to 18 knot.Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers, decreasing 2 kilometer or less at places at first.Sea state inshore will be 1 to 4 feet. Offshore, it will be 2 to 5 feet.