DOHA: The inshore weather forecast until 6pm on Thursday indicates misty to foggy conditions in certain areas initially. Daytime temperatures are expected to be moderate, accompanied by scattered clouds, and relatively cold to cold temperatures are anticipated during the night, as reported by the Department of Meteorology in its daily weather update.

The department has issued a cautionary note regarding poor horizontal visibility in some locations at the outset.

Offshore conditions will be intermittently hazy with cloud cover, according to the report. In the inshore regions, winds are predicted to be southeasterly to southwesterly, ranging between 4 to 14 knots, while offshore winds will follow a similar pattern, varying from southeasterly to southwesterly at speeds of 5 to 15 knots.

Visibility is expected to range from 4 to 9 kilometers, or in certain areas, it may be reduced to 2 kilometers or less initially.

The sea state inshore is projected to be between 1 to 2 feet, while offshore conditions will experience slightly higher waves, ranging from 2 to 4 feet.

