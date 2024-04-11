DOHA: The Meteorological Department has issued a cautionary advisory, forecasting thunderstorms and robust winds along the coast and at sea. According to the department's report, Thursday's weather is expected to be predominantly cloudy, with intermittent rainfall that may be accompanied by thunder and lightning.

For coastal regions, the forecast indicates northeasterly to northwesterly winds, ranging from 5 to 15 knots and potentially reaching up to 25 knots during thunderstorms. Meanwhile, sea conditions are expected to experience northwesterly to northeasterly winds, ranging between 6 and 16 knots, with occasional gusts up to 24 knots.

Horizontal visibility along the coast is estimated to be between 5 and 9 kilometers, dropping to 3 kilometers or less during thunderstorms. Similarly, at sea, visibility ranges from 4 to 8 kilometers but diminishes to 3 kilometers or less during thunderstorms.

Wave heights are predicted to be between one and three feet along the coast, escalating to 5 feet during thundery downpours. At sea, wave heights are forecasted to range from two to four feet, rising to 8 feet during thunderstorms.

In Doha, the highest anticipated temperature for Thursday is 31 degrees Celsius.

Residents and seafarers are advised to exercise caution and stay updated on weather advisories as conditions may change rapidly.

