Muscat: Oman Met Office has issued an alert on heavy rains starting from 1 PM to 7 PM on Monday, June 19, 2023, around the areas of Al Hajr Mountains, Al Dakhiliya, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahira, North Al Sharqiya, North Al Batinah and Al Buraimi.

The weather forecast predicts thundershowers, with chances of hail stones and flow of wadis. The downdraft wind is expected to range between 20 to 30 kn.

Visibility is expected to be poor during the thundershowers.

The Civil Aviation Authority Oman has requested the public to ensure safety by immediately moving away from low-lying places and wadis, as well as not to attempt to swim in the wadis, they have also advised not to risk crossing Wadis and urged everyone to keep children away from wadis.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

