DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has issued its daily weather report, forecasting relatively hot weather during the daytime with scattered clouds and mild to relatively cold conditions during the night in some areas.

Inshore areas are expected to experience northwesterly winds ranging from 5 to 15 knots, occasionally gusting up to 23 knots. Visibility in these regions will range from 5 to 9 kilometers, providing generally clear conditions.

Offshore regions, on the other hand, will witness scattered clouds to partly cloudy conditions at times. The winds will blow from the northwesterly direction at speeds of 7 to 17 knots, with gusts reaching 23 knots at times. Offshore visibility is also expected to be in the range of 5 to 9 kilometers.

While the sea state inshore is projected to range from 1 to 3 feet, it may rise to 5 feet at certain intervals. Offshore areas will experience higher waves, with sea state conditions between 2 to 4 feet, potentially rising to 7 feet at times.

The Department of Meteorology has also issued a warning about the strong winds and high seas offshore, cautioning residents and seafarers to exercise caution and be aware of the changing weather conditions. It is advisable to stay updated with the latest weather updates and exercise safety measures as necessary.

This weather report emphasizes the importance of being prepared for the potentially adverse conditions offshore, while also reminding residents to take necessary precautions to stay safe during the relatively hot daytime temperatures inshore.

