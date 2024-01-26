The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) team in the Gaza Strip, as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, received a medical delegation from Gaza’s Ministry of Health and local hospital directors.

The UAE’s comprehensive field hospital in the Gaza Strip, which offers medical treatment and ambulance services to local Palestinians, was the main topic of the team’s briefing to the ministry’s delegation.

The ERC team also discussed the hospital’s medical and therapeutic services, which are part of the UAE’s medical support for Gazans suffering from the desperate health situation in the Gaza Strip.

The medical delegation expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation for the UAE’s efforts, as well as the medical assistance it provides, including the establishment of the field hospital, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support Gaza’s health sector and hospitals.

The UAE has always been a major supporter of the Palestinian people, the delegation said, commending the country’s steadfast humanitarian stance to help Palestinians in various situations.

The hospital has operating rooms for different surgeries, such as general, paediatric, and vascular surgery. It also has adult and child intensive care rooms, an anaesthesia department, and specialist clinics for various medical fields, such as internal medicine, dentistry, orthopaedics, psychiatry, family medicine, paediatrics, and gynaecology.

It offers supportive medical services and CT and X-ray services. It has a pharmacy and a laboratory with the latest equipment for various tests and exams, enabling it to provide complete treatment to patients and beneficiaries in line with the best international standards and protocols.