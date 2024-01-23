DUBAI - Mediation efforts on ending the war in the Gaza Strip are ongoing, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday in a press briefing.

Separately, he added that escalation in the Red Sea represented a "big danger", speaking a day after U.S. and British forces carried out fresh strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi fighters who have disrupted global shipping in protest over Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alex Richardson)