Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Egypt’s COP Presidency to formalise its participation at this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27.

The sponsorship of the event, to be held from November 6 to 18, 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, comes as part of Mashreq’s acknowledgement of the gravity of the global climate challenge and its commitment to further efforts to raise awareness and engagement across the region.

As a bank, Mashreq has facilitated $11.7 billion worth of Sustainable Finance deals since October 2020 across GCC, India, Turkey and Africa.

Climate change

With lives and livelihoods at stake, all communities, stakeholders, world leaders, climate scientists and populations need to come together to tackle the issues related to Climate change.

The need to deliver more innovative financing solutions, grants and concessions to help developing countries with mitigation and adaptation. Mashreq is in active discussions with several entities that are looking to explore sustainable financing for the first time, providing them with guidance and advice. This makes Mashreq’s involvement in COP27 – and particularly in Finance Day (November 9) a timely one.

Mashreq will also participate in panel discussions during Finance Day and Energy Day (November 15) and other engagements with customers and partners on ground.

Decisive climate action

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq, said: “We are convinced that urgent and decisive climate action is necessary to protect people and planet from the intensifying impacts of climate change.

“We also see the transition to a low carbon and resilient economy as a real opportunity to double our commitment to sustainable finance and invest in sectors that will drive economic growth and create the jobs of tomorrow. In addition, we are also embedding ESG practices across the bank, with the development of a robust sustainability framework to create more value for our people, our customers, and our shareholders."

Ambassador Achraf Ibrahim - General Coordinator for Organisational and Financial Affairs of the COP27, said: “By embedding ESG practices across the bank, with the development of a robust sustainability framework to create more value for its people, its customers, etc., Mashreq Bank is confirming that sustainability and climate change are at the heart of its priorities. COP27 would be an unparalleled platform for Mashreq Bank to shape and advance solutions and reach impactful, actionable outcomes in concert with the leaders of governments and industry stakeholders.”

