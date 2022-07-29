The Director of the Public Authority for Manpower Dr. Mubarak Al-Azmi, received the Malian ambassador to the country, HE Ali Ould Ahmed and his accompanying delegation, reports Al-Jarida daily. During the meeting Al-Azmi praised the relations between the two countries stressing his keenness to strengthen these relations.

In turn, the Malian envoy stressed that Kuwait provides legal protection for all expatriate workers of various nationalities, and proposed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries for cooperation in the field of labor exchange, hoping that the memorandum will be the beginning of cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two sides in various aspects to serve the interests of both parties.

