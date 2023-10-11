THE government is working on a new comprehensive national employment programme targeting help for unemployed Bahrainis ... and MPs must be patient and await the coming announcement.

National Assembly and Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam revealed the news after MPs spent 90 minutes discussing the jobless issue during yesterday’s weekly session at the National Assembly Complex in Gudaibiya.

It followed a meeting on Monday at Gudaibiya Palace between His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mr Al Musallam and Shura Council chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh.

“HRH Prince Salman personally opened the topic,” said Mr Al Musallam. “He told us that a massive national employment programme was on the way.

“I didn’t want to open the matter during this session, but MPs have spoken in length on the subject, and I plead with all members to give the government a chance.

“It is a serious issue of interest to all parties and there are expected positive outcomes that could lead to resolving the problem.”

Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain believes Bahrainisation levels in both the public and private sectors were continuing to move in the right direction.

“There are positive Bahrainisation indicators in both sectors that would please MPs since parliamentarians have been working on the issue for many years,” he said.

“MPs are calling for Bahrainisation to reach 80 per cent in the government and it stands at 84pc nowadays.

“For the BD200 million transferred through a royal decree from the Unemployment Fund to the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) a few days ago, the Cabinet on Monday approved the executive programme for initiatives to improve the wages and employment levels for nationals in the private sector.

“We will now work on the executive plan to implement the move and MPs can check that through their legislative powers.”

The debate was part of discussions on 40 government replies on 40 proposals submitted to the Cabinet over the past term.

Strategic Bloc spokesman Khalid Bu Onk claimed several individuals were so frustrated they were threatening to dramatically protest in front of the assembly complex because their family members could not find employment.

“Ministries, government bodies and companies have been outsourcing work through private companies rather than through direct employment,” he claimed.

MP Dr Mahdi Al Shuwaikh said there were mounting employment requests for engineering and medical graduates in a country proud of the academic successes achieved by its students.

“There are outstanding graduates of specialist subjects sitting at home when ministries, government bodies and companies appear to need them,” he said. “We need to place the right people in the right posts as soon as they are qualified.”

Parliament second deputy speaker Ahmed Qarata claimed Bahraini medics were jobless, when 7,000 expat medics were being paid BD180m annually in wages and allowances.

“The medical sector is still expatriate dominant and draining national coffers, while Bahrainis are forced to sit at home jobless,” he said.

“National medical jobs should be for Bahrainis only as there so many seeking the opportunity to serve their people and contribute to society.”

Other MPs also voiced similar concerns over national unemployment issues.

