Muscat – A low pressure affecting Oman will bring isolated rains in the governorates of South Sharqiyah, Dhofar and Al Wusta from Monday.

The National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre of the Directorate General of Meteorology stated that Oman will be affected by a low-pressure trough starting on Monday and lasting till Wednesday.

‘Isolated rain from 10-30 mm may cause wadis to overflow, while sea state will be moderate to rough with maximum wave height of 2.5m,’ the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stated.

The weather will be cloudy to partly cloudy in rest of the governorates, with the possibility of isolated rain and occasional thunderstorms over the Al Hajar Mountains during this period.

CAA called on everyone to take precautions during thunderstorms, not to cross wadis, avoid low areas, and not venture into the sea during the warning period.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

