DOHA: The Minister of Labour HE Dr Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met on Monday with senior officials from the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), the Building and Woodworkers International Confederation (BWI), the Global Union Solidarity Network (UNI GLOBAL), the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF), and the International Domestic Workers Federation (IDWF), on the sidelines of their current visit to the country.

During the meeting, aspects of joint cooperation between the State of Qatar and international trade unions and federations were reviewed, and ways to support and develop them in the coming period.

