Informed sources in the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy expect the electrical loads, Tuesday and Wednesday, the power and water consumption to reach record levels, surpassing the highest recorded in the current summer, which amounted to 16,370 MW in July, reports Al-Rai daily. The sources said this is due to the high temperature and the maximum expected ranges between 50 and 52 degrees Celsius.

The sources pointed to the efforts made by the officials and employees of the operation and maintenance of power stations, during the current period, to avoid the occurrence of any emergency problems in the production units to ensure that the ministry’s services reach all consumers around the clock, pointing out that the rate of water consumption during the past two days exceeded the rate of production by up to about 19 million imperial gallons.

The sources explained that “the ministry is making up for the shortage through the strategic reserve, which currently stands at 3,793 million imperial gallons,” noting that consumption rates reached a record of 518 million gallons, while the production rate was 499 million gallons. On the other hand, meteorologist Fahd Al-Otaibi expected that the maximum temperature would be recorded in the middle of this week, a temperature ranging between 50 and 52 degrees Celsius, and that the high temperatures would begin to gradually decline by the end of next August.

