SHARM EL-SHEIKH - Kuwait's MP Ebaid Al-Wasmi has called for boosting coordination amongst oil Arab, GCC and Muslim countries on international measures to combat climate change.

In statements to KUNA on the sidelines of participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union's meeting as part of COP27 held in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, Al-Wasmi said that the major industrial countries are the largest contributor to harmful emissions.

They are required to take corrective measures in their economic structures before demanding actions from other countries which had hardly contributed to the problem, he said. Al-Wasmi elaborated that the developing countries' contributions to the causes of the climate change cannot be compared with the ones of the industrialized world.

He said that the developing countries do not know anything about major countries' nuclear experiments, chemicals waste and harmful emissions from their factories.

"Directing the developing countries to take steps to change their economic structures, in line with these (climate change) standards, may not be absolutely fair", he said.

Al-Wasmi indicated that some projects (in this realm) are being marketed for only political reasons.

He criticized talking about collective responsibility amongst the world's countries in dealing with the climate change, saying that many countries did not get a share of the profits of the projects which contributed to the problem. Why commitments are demanded from oil producers like Kuwait and other countries, whereas these countries had only produced cheap oil used by the major industrial countries to make huge economic leaps, he wondered.

