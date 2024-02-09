The Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi has affirmed his keenness to implement the government’s work program that was presented to the National Assembly. The work program has many goals that will be implemented within 100 days, including new constructions and openings, increased attention to primary health care, and digitizing health services. In a press statement issued on the sidelines of the launch of the annual Diagnostic Radiology Conference titled “The Latest Developments in the field of Diagnostic Radiology”, Minister Al-Awadhi said the government’s work program includes a plan to develop the primary health care sector, which will take place under the supervision of the Assistant Undersecretary for Healthcare Affairs Dr. Nadia Al-Jam’iyah. He revealed that the program also includes opening new centers, extending the working hours, training and paying attention to national cadres, and strengthening the infrastructure.



Minister Al-Awadhi revealed the receipt of 79 ambulances, which will enter into service soon. He affirmed the keenness to pay attention to digitization, archive files, and activate digital programs as a comprehensive plan for the ministry. In his speech during the opening of the conference, Dr. Al-Awadhi said the future vision for healthcare services in the field of diagnostic radiology in Kuwait will extend to include the roles and responsibilities of providers and confront challenges related to the safety and rights of patients. He highlighted the need to take advantage of the latest technologies and promising opportunities and harness them to serve patients. The minister stressed the importance of continuing to work as a single team to meet the desired professional and humanitarian responsibilities. He explained that the conference will hold discussions on many challenges, including artificial intelligence (AI), with the aim of improving health services to ensure accuracy in diagnosis and treatment, specifically for cancer and cardiovascular patients. Scientific conferences serve as an opportunity to exchange future visions for enhancing scientific and professional cooperation between specialists in this field.



The annual diagnostic radiology conference reflects the Ministry of Health’s keenness and constant commitment to keep up with this specialty’s latest technologies and scientific developments. There is a clear global interest in the latest and most advanced technologies in the field of diagnostic radiology. The minister expressed his great pride in the contribution of national cadres in many international scientific researches in the field of diagnostic radiology, which were published in many famous international journals. Meanwhile, the President of the conference and Head of the Radiology Department at the Amiri Hospital Dr. Asma Al-Failakawi said in a similar speech that the conference will host an elite group of international experts and consultants in the field of diagnostic radiology, as well as national expertise and competencies to raise the level of health services and efficiency of medical personnel. She explained that the conference activities will continue for three days under the patronage of the Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi and under the supervision of the Chairman of the Radiology Departments Council Dr. Buthaina Al-Kandari.



The conference follows the continuing medical education program and will give the participating doctors 19 points from the Kuwait Center for Medical Specialties (KIMS). It will hold discussions on many topics about diagnosing diseases related to chest, heart and digestive system. This will happen by organizing six workshops and many interactive lectures, which began yesterday and will continue until the end of the conference on Saturday. The lectures and workshops include a workshop on breast X-rays and two cerebral vascular ultrasound workshops for children and adults, as well as workshops for radiology technicians on the latest research and developments in the fields of radiology, in addition to a lecture on artificial intelligence and how to use it in the field of radiology.

By Marwa Al-Bahrawi

Al-Seyassah/Arab Times Staff

The post Kuwait’s Health Ministry Reveals Ambitious 100-Day Health Reform Agenda first appeared on ARAB TIMES - KUWAIT NEWS.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Arab Times