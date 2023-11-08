CAIRO - Kuwait's 15th air bridge plane loaded with 40 tons of supplies arrived Tuesday at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport intended to reach people in the Gaza Strip.

In remarks to KUNA, Al-Salam Society for Humanitarian and Charitable Works Head, Dr. Nabil Al-Aoun, said that this shipment is the 15th in a row provided by the State of Kuwait to the brothers in the Gaza Strip, indicating that the shipment contains various relief materials.

He stated that the aid shipment includes solar panels to generate electrical energy, a group of large and medium-sized refrigerators, and flashlights that also operate with solar energy, in order to overcome the power outage that is sweeping the entire sector.

The air bridge is supervised by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Health, Social Affairs and Labor in cooperation with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, the Kuwait Relief Society and other Kuwaiti charitable bodies.

