KUWAIT - Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received his Iranian counterpart Hussain Amir-Abdollahian and his entourage at the General Diwan of the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday evening.

Sheikh Salem conveyed the regards of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to President Ebrahim Raisi and political leadership in the friendly Islamic Republic of Iran.

Both sides discussed the deep-rooted bilateral ties and explored ways to promote cooperation in various vital areas, particularly economy and investment.

They voiced hope that the coming meeting of the Kuwait-Iran joint high commission would be able to open new horizons for development and prosperity and realize the aspirations of both nations.

They exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues, with emphasis on the latest developments of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and recurrent Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people.

Sheikh Salem and Amir-Abdollahian also discussed the situations in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, as well as the nuclear dossier of Iran and war in Ukraine.

They stated a shared desire to enhance cooperation and back the international efforts to preserve regional and international peace, security and stability.

