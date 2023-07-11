Kuwaiti national team participating in the Arab Games, hosted by Algeria, increased their medals tally Sunday by two medals, (a silver and a bronze) in fencing competition, bringing the number of medals to (three silver and three bronze).

The Kuwaiti team secured their place in honorary podiums on the first day of the fencing competitions, which took place at the Women’s Sports Center in Ben Aknoun (Algiers), and was able to shine among a group of Arab stars.

The start was with the Kuwaiti national team champion, Ali Al-Nassar, who shone during the competition and was able to win the silver medal in the men’s individual instant weapon competition.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti champion Ali Fadhel was also able to stand out in the same competition, as he came in third place of the men’s individual instant weapon. Thirty-two Kuwaitis, men and women, are competing in the event across six different sports. (KUNA)

