Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah announced, Sunday, the launch of relief operations through Air Bridge to Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

Speaking to KUNA, Minister Al-Sabah stated that this initiative is in response to call of the Palestinian people and as per directions of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

This is an extension of Kuwait's unwavering position by the Palestinian cause, and an attempt to alleviate suffering brought about by the Israeli occupation.

The Kuwaiti Air Bridge launching on Monday and continuing on daily basis this current week, consists of humanitarian relief planeloads carrying of urgent supplies and medical necessities to Gaza Strip through Al-Arish area in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt.

Overseeing the initiative are Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, the Air Force, Health Ministry, and contributing to it are Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Kuwait Relief Society and other humanitarian establishments.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).