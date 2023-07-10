The World Championships in Athletics for People with Disabilities (Paris 2023) commenced on Saturday with the participation of over 1,200 athletes from 107 countries, including Kuwait. The Kuwaiti national athletics team for the disabled, led by Nasser Al-Ajmi, is competing in wheelchair running, shot put, and discus events. Al-Ajmi, head of the delegation, emphasized the significance of the team’s participation in showcasing their international presence and joining world champions on the global stage.

Al-Ajmi expressed hope that the Kuwaiti players would achieve competitive results and win medals, reflecting their months of preparation, training, and participation in camps. The Kuwaiti delegation arrived well-prepared, with the administrative apparatus ensuring all necessary support and organizing training camps and external engagements. The team recently concluded a camp in Turkey before heading to France for the World Championships in Paris.

The Paris 2023 Championship, accredited by the International Paralympic Committee, is a prestigious event held every four years and attracts the world’s top disabled athletes. Faisal Al-Rajhi and Abdullah Al-Enezi represent Kuwait in wheelchair running competitions, while Yasser Al-Musallam, Faisal Sorour, Abdullah Al-Saleh, Hamad Hajji, and Nasser Faraj participate in shot put and discus events. The tournament, which began at Charlotte Stadium, will continue until the 18th of this month.

Paris 2023 Championship marks a significant milestone as the largest sporting event for people with disabilities held in the French capital before the upcoming Paralympic Games scheduled for next year.

