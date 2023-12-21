The current and former ministers and economists congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al- Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on His Highness assuming the reins of government, agreeing that the Kuwaiti economy during his reign will be one of the most important pillars, especially because of His Highness’s clear vision and determination to move forward at a rapid pace towards completing development projects and enhancing non-oil revenues, pointing out to his Highness’s firm role in fighting corruption, his focus on growth and development, and consolidating Kuwait’s position at the Arab, regional and international levels, reports Al-Rai daily.



The Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Muhammad Al-Aiban, said: “We ask God for success for His Highness the Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and for commercial growth and economic prosperity to be the title of his journey in the next stage, as he is the best successor to the best predecessor, and we ask God Almighty to provide him with good health and wellness to carry the trust bestowed upon him.”



He added, “The Amir has a clear vision and determination to move forward at a rapid pace towards completing development projects with economic returns and a major motivation towards innovation in investment and enhancing non-oil revenues, which was evident through his follow-up of us as ministers to implement the partnerships that were signed with countries sister and friendly countries.”



He added: “Also, interest in youth and sports has always been a top priority for His Highness in supporting and encouraging his children and sharing in their achievements, and I am optimistic that this sector and this segment will witness unprecedented support.” For his part, the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad Al-Faris, said: “At the beginning, we extend to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al- Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God protect and preserve him, our warmest congratulations coupled with our best wishes, on the occasion of his assuming the reins of government of our nation, as a prince, a leader, and a good person; a successor to the best predecessor.”

Al-Faris went on to say, “I was honored to work closely with His Highness, may God protect him, and I will not hesitate to say that we are indeed facing a new era and pattern in government management, governed by firmness and justice, eliminating corruption, appointing leadership positions to those who deserve them, and consolidating Kuwait’s position among the countries of the world so that it remains a beacon for humanity and a station for diplomacy and a pioneer for development. We pray to God to grant success and guide the steps of His Highness, may God protect him, for what serves the country and the people.”



The Minister of Commerce and Industry and the former Minister of Social Affairs, Fahd Al-Sharayan, said: “I congratulate His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad for taking over the rule of the country, and I congratulate the Kuwaiti people for the presence of this serious leadership that always works calmly and with always effective decisions and the courage to make decisions,” pointing out the presence of many The huge challenges in the coming period, whether internal or external, must be paid great attention to. He added: “We hope that there will be economic interest in the very many things that we need, to move a lot of stagnant waters in the economic field, especially about the Silk City, the Economic City, Boubyan Port and the Mubarak Port.”



Al-Shara’an pointed out that His Highness, in previous meetings, felt great interest from him, a sincere desire to make decisions, clear calculations, and an insightful vision, concluding, “We congratulate the Kuwaiti people and His Highness the Emir on the presence of this loyal and loving people, and we pledge allegiance to them for power, and we hope that there will be very important good things in the coming period.” The CEO of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, reiterated that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God protect and preserve him, was and still is a supporter of the oil sector and a follower of all its major projects, the most important of which is the process of developing refineries through the Clean Environmental Fuel Project and increasing local refining capacity after the full operation of Al-Zour Refinery during this month.

