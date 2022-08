The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by US$2.65 to US$110.11 per barrel on Tuesday, 30th August, from US$107.46 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

Globally, the price of the Brent crude went down by $5.78 to reach $99.31 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by $5.37 to $91.64 pb, reported Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).