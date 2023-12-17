The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs asked the "imams' (prayer leaders) of all mosques of Kuwait to observe the absentee funeral prayers after the Sunday noon prayers in mourning for the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In a press release following the passing away of Amir Sheikh Nawaf on Saturday, the Ministry expressed sincere condolences to the leadership, the government and the people of Kuwait.

It prayed for Allah, the Almighty, to lodge the soul of Amir Sheikh Nawaf in Paradise, expressing the best wishes the new Amir His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).