Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya discussed, via phone Sunday, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ayman Al-Safadi the tragic situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and increasing coordination and consultation on dealing with the dangerous escalation in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, the Foreign Ministry that both sides underlined the need to support international efforts seeking to accelerate humanitarian and relief aid delivery to the Palestinian people.

They urged international community to assume its responsibilities and intensify its efforts to help achieve a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause.

Minister Al-Yahya appreciated Jordan's effective role in maintaining regional security and stability and enhancing joint Arab action.

He affirmed the State of Kuwait's backing to the Hashemite Kingdom's efforts for stopping the war on Gaza and limiting its repercussions.

He also voiced Kuwait's full support for the international efforts for finding the most effective ways to end this dangerous deterioration that threatens the security of the region.

