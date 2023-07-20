The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said the Gulf interconnection network came to the rescue of the ministry, following the stoppage of two gas units at the Az-Zour North station which has a production capacity of 470 megawatts, in addition to the decrease in two steam units linked to the two gas units to 160 megawatts, bringing the total power lost to 720 megawatts, reports Al-Rai daily. Sources told the daily to meet the power consumption demand, the ministry saved the situation by importing 543 megawatts from Gulf network.

The sources indicated that the power network was not affected by the exit of the gas and steam units, after the situation was saved through the Gulf interconnection network and the state of emergency declared

