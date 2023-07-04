Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah held official talks on Monday with Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto within the Kuwaiti delegation’s official visit to Budapest.



Exempting Kuwaitis from Schengen visa requirements and rallying European support for such move was of the main topics discussed in the meeting, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The Hungarian top diplomat, noted the statement, underlined his country’s “full” support for the Kuwaiti request, pointing to his country’s efforts in this regard; within its partnership with the European Union.

Both sides saw eye-to-eye and exchanged views on a host of vital issues, including neutral and peaceful approach to solving conflicts that would respect and reserve countries’ sovereignties; a matter that would reflect on international peace and security.



Other files discussed included Iraq, Iran, Syria, the Palestinian cause, the Middle East peace process, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and combating terrorism and extremism. A MoU on tourism was signed at the end of the talks, reflecting the friendly countries’ keenness to sustain and further bilateral relations, noted the statement. (KUNA)

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).