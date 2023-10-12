Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met Wednesday on the sideline of Arab League Council session in Cairo with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki.

The two ministers discussed the latest developments in Gaza Strip.

The two sides also tackled ways to bolster cooperation and coordinate efforts to bring peace and stability to people in Gaza, including ways to minimize tension and escalation in the region.

The two ministers delved into discussion regarding securing aid to reach Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.

