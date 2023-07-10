The power load index touched the yellow line Saturday, reaching 15,999 megawatts, the highest since the beginning of this summer as the temperatures reached 48 degrees Celsius, reports Al-Jarida daily. The Ministry of Electricity and Water had confirmed its readiness for the current summer by conducting the necessary maintenance for its power stations during the last winter preparing for the summer season while at the same time calling on all consumers not to use energy-consuming devices during peak load times.

In a related context, MEW sources indicated violations committed by some real estate owners has led to an increase in loads, including the conversion of some of the private housing into investment in violation of the Ministry’s decisions in this regard. The sources indicated that the municipality’s campaigns on those homes with the participation of the judicial police are continuing to reduce these violations.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).