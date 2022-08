The Kuwaiti crude oil gained US$2.82 during Wednesday's trading sessions to hit US$106.79 per barrel, compared with US$103.97 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Thursday.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Benchmark Brent crude also rose by a single US dollar to $101.22 pb and West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.15 to hit $94.89 pb.