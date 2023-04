KUWAIT - His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Thursday evening a phone call from Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The call focused on reviewing sisterly relations between the two Gulf nations and efforts to bolster them as well as issues of common interest.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).