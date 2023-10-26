Kuwait's Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visited Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for talks with Britain's King Charles III, focusing on bilateral relations and efforts to propel cooperation to greater levels.

His Highness the Crown Prince's visit to Britain comes in response to an invitation extended to him by King Charles III, where he conveyed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's greetings to Britain's King Charles III.

On His Highness the Crown Prince's visit, King Charles III said it was a testament to the strength and solidity of bilateral ties. (end) nam

Kuwait's Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with Britain's King Charles III

