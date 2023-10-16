The Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi reclassified the nature of work allowance for nurses into two categories A and B, instead of three categories A, B and C, in order to provide a suitable work environment for the nursing staff, and in appreciation of the national health competencies and other sincere competencies.

The reclassification results in an increase in the work allowance for its beneficiaries by an average of KD 50 per month, for about 10,000 nurses, distributed among 599 Kuwaiti nurses whose classification will be changed from category B to category A, and 98 Kuwaiti nurses from category C to category B, bringing the total number of Kuwaiti nurses included in the reclassification to 697 nurses, with an average monthly increase of KD 50 for all those included in the reclassification.

Regarding the number of non-Kuwaiti nursing staff included in the reclassification from category B to category A, their number has reached 4,200 nurses, with an average increase of KD 50 per month, in addition to 3,702 nurses whose classification has changed from category C to category B, bringing the total number of non-Kuwaitis nurses included in the reclassification to 7,902, with an average monthly increase of KD 50.

The number of non-Kuwaiti nurses subject to reclassification from those whose services are used under the bonus clause is 601 nurses, with 401 nurses reclassified from category B to category A, and 200 nurses from category C to category B, with an average increase of KD 50 monthly for those subject to reclassification.

By Marwa Al-Bahrawi

Al-Seyassah/Arab Times Staff

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).