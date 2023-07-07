In line with the decisions made by the Gulf Cooperation Council ministers of Interior and as part of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to enhance the bilateral electronic link system, a third meeting took place at the General Administration of Information Systems headquarters.

The meeting focused on the progress of proposals for the bilateral traffic link, the exchange of deportee fingerprints, and the development of the networking system between Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Representatives from various sectors, including Human Resources, Information Technology, traffic, criminal security, and the general administration for ministerial councils and committees, attended the meeting. Additionally, the Emirati delegation included several security leaders.

The objective of the meeting was to finalize the integration of all traffic and security services, thereby strengthening the connectivity of the traffic and security systems among the GCC countries.

