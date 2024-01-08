His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call on Monday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressing his condolences over the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Ukrainian President then congratulated His Highness the Amir on assuming office and wished him health and a prosperous future for Kuwait under his wise leadership.

In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked the Ukrainian President for his kind words and sincere sentiments, wishing him good health and Ukraine further progress.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).