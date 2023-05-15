KUWAIT - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday a letter of invitation directed towards His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to attend the 32nd Arab Summit to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 19.

During the reception at Bayan Palace, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud handed the invitation letter from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal.

A number of officials from the Amiri and Crown Prince Diwans as well as the offices of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince were present at the reception.

