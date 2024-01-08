His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a letter Monday from President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, congratulating him on assuming power.

In the letter, he wished His Highness the Amir eternal good health and further success in leading Kuwait's progress and development.

In return, His Highness the Amir sent a letter to the President of Sri Lanka, expressing his sincere appreciation for his kind words and heartfelt sentiments, and wishing him eternal good health.

