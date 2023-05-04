KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said Thursday Kuwait's four-day aid airlift comes upon direction of the political leadership and reflects its solidarity with brotherly and sisterly countries.

He said the initiative was at the behest of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the cabinet, for sending relief aid to Sudan due to the current circumstances in their country.

In this context, a committee of the ministries of foreign affairs, defense, finance and health as well as the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), he said.

The committee is meant to ensure the delivery of relief and medical aid to Sudanese people as soon as possible, he said, noting that the first flight has already been sent to Sudan.

