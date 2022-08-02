The Kingdom’s oil bill in the first five months of 2022 increased by 68.1 per cent compared with the figures of the same period of 2021, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS).

According to the DoS data, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the value of the oil bill in the January-May period went up to JD1.392 billion, from JD828 million during the same period of the previous year. This week, the government’s fuel pricing committee raised the prices of several fuel derivatives for August.

