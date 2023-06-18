RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has directed to host 1,300 pilgrims from 90 countries around the world to perform the Hajj rituals of this year's season.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Sheikh said the hosting of the pilgrims will be part of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Program, which is supervised and implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

Dr. Al-Sheikh has praised the initiative of King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman, which proves their care for Muslims to perform the Islamic rituals and providing assistance to those who wish to perform the pillar of Hajj.

He said that the direction of King Salman embodies the message that Saudi Arabia is carrying out in serving Islam and Muslims, and what deepens the bonds of Islamic unity among the peoples of the world.

Dr. Al-Sheikh stated that the Ministry, through the general secretariat of the program, has completed all procedures to implement the royal order, in coordination with the Saudi embassies and religious attachés abroad, to select the pilgrims who will be hosted.

The Saudi embassies, in addition, will be providing all necessary assistance to facilitate the procedures for issuing visas for them.

