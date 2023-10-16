Key initiatives supporting the private sector were discussed during a meeting of the joint economic committee between the Industry and Commerce Ministry and the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting was led by Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro and BCCI chairman Sameer Nass in the presence of a number of senior officials and members of the committee from both sides.

The minister affirmed that the meetings come as part of the ministry’s approach in co-operation, co-ordination and consultation with the chamber on all common issues.

Mr Fakhro also expressed the ministry’s support for all initiatives supporting the developing the national economy, stressing the importance of coordination with the chamber as the main representative of the private sector in the kingdom.