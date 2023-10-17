Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) has siezed opportunity during its participation in the Global Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi to highlight promising investment opportunities in the country to achieve the desired goals of diversifying economy and backing private sector entrepreneurship in national economy.

During this event which will last until Friday, the authority plays a vital role in alluring investments to the country through offering several services and privileges, and facilitating government procedures as well as enhancing the country's image. (end) sk.hm

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).