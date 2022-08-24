AMMAN — The Judicial Council and the Justice Ministry on Tuesday launched the justice sector strategy for 2022-2026. The strategy is the continuation of a previous strategy and a reflection of the recommendations by the Royal committee, Jordan Vision 2025, Royal Discussion Papers and other local and international policies and recommendations that call for the development of the justice sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

President of the Judicial Council, Judge Mohammed Ghazo, said that a specialised national committee was formed by the council, the ministry and the Judicial Institute to set general framework for the strategy. Justice Minister Ahmad Ziadat said that the strategy has five main aspects related to developing legal procedures, improving the judicial and law enforcement apparatuses and their human resources, enhancing access to justice, developing infrastructure and updating legislation.

