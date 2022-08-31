The Kingdom's trade deficit increased during the first half of 2022 by 34.6 per cent, to JD5.044 billion, compared with the same period in 2021 that stood at JD3.747 billion, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Monday.

According to a DoS report on foreign trade, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the volume of total exports in the January-June period of 2022 increased by 43.4 per cent to JD4.329 billion, compared with the same period of 2021, when it stood at JD3.018 billion.

The value of national exports also increased during the first six months of the year by 45.5 per cent, or JD3.961 billion, compared with the same period of 2021, when it stood at JD2.722 billion, the DoS data showed.

The report also revealed that the value of re-exports stood at JD369 million, marking an increase of 24.8 per cent, compared with the same period of 2021, which registered a value of JD296 million.

Jordan's imports in the first half of 2022 rose by 38.6 per cent to JD9.374 billion, compared with JD6.765 billion in the corresponding period of 2021, the DoS figures showed.

The coverage ratio of the Kingdom's total exports to imports in the January-June period stood at 44.6 per cent, compared with 46.2 per cent in the same period of last year, marking an increase of 1.6 per cent.

At the monthly level, the national exports of the Kingdom in June 2022 reached JD887.5 million, up by 53.1 per cent compared with the same month of 2021 when the value stood at JD579.7 million.

