AMMAN — Jordan’s oil bill increased by 77.7 per cent in the first six months of 2022, compared with the same period of 2021, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Monday.

According to DoS data, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the value of the oil bill in the January through June period of 2022 hit JD1.766 billion compared with JD994 million in the same period of 2021.

Mineral oils and fuels topped the list of Jordan’s oil imports, amounting to JD548 million, followed by crude oil at JD437 million.

The Kingdom’s imports of diesel amounted to JD374 million, followed by gasoline at JD381 million, kerosene at JD9 million, and lubricants at JD17 million, according to DoS figures.

