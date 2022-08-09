More than 2.5 million people visited Jordan in the January-July period of 2022 (H1), a 220 percent increase over the same period in 2021, a media report said.

The number exceeded the 1.88 million visitors expected in the Jordan National Tourism Strategy 2021-2025, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing Jordanian News Agency (Petra).

According to a monthly report by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the total number of overnight tourists increased by 206.7 percent during the same period.

Overnight visitors from Europe increased by 526.4 percent, followed by the Arab Gulf with 404.8 percent and the Americas with 307.3 percent.

In July alone, the number of visitors increased by 125.1 percent, reaching 587,248.

Jordan's tourism income increased by 242.7 percent in the first half of 2022, reaching USD2.196 billion, according to data released by the Central Bank of Jordan.

