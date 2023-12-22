AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi and Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok on Thursday discussed the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Safadi and Blok emphasised the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed the urgency of ensuring prompt delivery of sufficient, sustainable and immediate humanitarian aid to the besieged strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi also highlighted the immediate priority of halting the aggression on Gaza and stressed the international community's collective efforts to achieve a ceasefire to prevent further losses and destruction. Both ministers also rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians within or outside the occupied Palestinian territories.

He also reiterated Jordan's unwavering position, refusing any approach that isolates Gaza from the West Bank and East Jerusalem. He also emphasised the pursuit of a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution.

He also urged the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution presented by the UAE on delivering humanitarian aid, warning that a failure to do so would reflect the “double standards” in implementing international law.

Blok said that the Netherlands pledged support to UNRWA and increased its financial assistance, expressing his endorsement for the two-state solution.

Both ministers also strongly warned against the illegitimate and inhumane Israeli actions in the West Bank, including settler terrorism and restrictions on the freedom of worship for Muslims and Christians, Petra reported.

They also addressed the danger of drug and weapon smuggling across the Syrian-Jordanian borders, affirming the Kingdom's commitment to countering this threat and safeguarding its interests, security, and stability. Blok conveyed condolences to Jordan for the death of a Border Guard during clashes with smugglers along the Syrian-Jordanian border, expressing The Netherlands' solidarity with the Kingdom.

The ministers also explored avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship between the two countries, particularly in economic and trade fields. Blok acknowledged the significant role played by Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, in addressing regional crises and promoting security, stability, and peace in the region.

