AMMAN — Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar on Sunday launched a conference to discuss the recommendations of the Coalition of Local Communities for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on issues of women’s economic and social rights in Jordan.

Najjar referred to Israel’s “heinous” aggression and violations of human, women and children’s rights against Palestinians in Gaza, lamenting the international community’s inaction to stop these violations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In her speech at the opening ceremony, Najjar underlined the importance of innovation in building awareness on human and women’s rights, pointing to Gazan women’s suffering, which, she said, “will have a long-term impact”.

The minister stressed that Jordan has made “resolved strides” in citizen, women, and children’s rights, and is seeking more achievements and reforms by launching “interactive democratic” societal dialogues, with women as a top priority.

“Jordan is open to dialogue and is determined to sustaining its voice, which represents justice and human values.”

Meanwhile, Amira Khamis, the coalition’s regional director, said that Jordan is making progress to develop laws related to women’s rights.

The conference reviewed women’s social and economic rights in the Kingdom and included discussion panels on gender-based violence and economic empowerment of women.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).