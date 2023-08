AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday departed for Egypt to participate in a Jordanian-Egyptian-Palestinian summit, to be held in New El Alamein City on Egypt’s north coast.

HRH Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members, according to a Royal Court statement.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).